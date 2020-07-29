KILMORE “GHETTO” COMMENTS WERE TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT – CODD

A Wexford county councillor who is representing the south of the county says he won’t apologise for referring to Kilmore as a “ghetto”.

Aontu representative Jim Codd made the comments at a meeting in Enniscorthy on Monday which he says were taken out of context.

Councillor Codd says he was talking about the ghettoization of the area due the lack of resources provided in South Wexford.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, the chairman of Wexford Aontu said he will continue to fight until the area gets the facilities it needs.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email