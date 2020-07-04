LISTEN BACK TO THURSDAY’S YOUTHSCENE HERE

On Thursday’s Youthscene, we spoke to Wendy Kearney from the Gorey Youth Needs group about Pride Month and what supports are available for LGBT+ teens in County Wexford.

We also heard from documentary maker Molly Cantwell about her project Cyber Killer which looks at the issue of cyber bullying and it’s consequences.

Dermot Murray from the Insurance Institute spoke to us about apprenticeships and how they are becoming an option for those who feel like college isn’t the right way forward.

Volunteering is a good way to get yourself out there this summer and Kieran Donoghue from FDYS told us about the opportunities that are available while giving us tips on dealing with the nervousness of getting back to reality.

Wexford Bicycle Users Group advocate Phil Skelton outlined why bikes are the future for teenagers in County Wexford.

And Amy Cahill, a young writer from Gorey told us how she kept creative while under lockdown.

