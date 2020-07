Online lotto players from Leinster are being urged to check their tickets.

It was revealed a 2 euro 50 ticket bought online was the winner of last night’s Euromillions jackpot worth nearly 50 million euro.

The lucky player selected their own numbers, and was the sole winner of the jackpot in yesterday’s draw.

The National Lottery is asking the winning ticket holder to contact them.

