A massive re-development plan is to be unveiled for Rosslare Europort with a cost of 30 million euro to be invested by Iarnrod Eireann.

Included in the plan subject to planning permission will be the reconfiguration of the port to facilitate the new access road.

This will enable Rosslare Europort to handle bigger and wider vessels as well as the development of off shore wind energy

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email