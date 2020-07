Gardai in New Ross are investigating following reports of a major oil spill at the marina in New Ross.

Pictures on social media show a large amount of the substance in the River Barrow which can be harmful to boats and the local wildlife.

Gardai are at the scene and Wexford County Council have been made aware of the incident.

You’re being asked to avoid the area as the fumes can be damaging to humans.

