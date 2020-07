Concerned residents in the Glynn Barntown area of County Wexford are meeting over the latest twist in the Oylgate to Rosslare motorway

They claim the time frame for consultation is too short and more information is needed

A meeting has been arranged for Glynn Hall on Thursday evening at 7.30

Local councillor Gary Laffan says a lot of people want to attend but that wont be possible on this occasion because of coronavirus restrictions

