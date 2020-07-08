MOTORWAY ISSUES GAINING MOMENTUM

The period for submissions regarding concerns over the Oilgate to Rosslare motorway has been extended by two weeks to August 3rd
Submissions from the public are welcome and concerned residents are asked to visit the website oylegate2rosslareharbour .ie for more information
Meanwhile the community in Piercestown south of Wexford town are the latest to organise a public meeting to discuss how the outlined routes may effect their area
It will be held in the community centre on Monday night next
