MOTORWAY ISSUES GAINING MOMENTUM

The period for submissions regarding concerns over the Oilgate to Rosslare motorway has been extended by two weeks to August 3rd

Submissions from the public are welcome and concerned residents are asked to visit the website oylegate2rosslareharbour .ie for more information

Meanwhile the community in Piercestown south of Wexford town are the latest to organise a public meeting to discuss how the outlined routes may effect their area

It will be held in the community centre on Monday night next

