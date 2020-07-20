NATIONAL AWARD FOR WEXFORD MENTAL HEALTH PROJECT

A Co. Wexford based project has won a national award for facilitating positive social engagement amongst young adults with mental health issues.

Operating from its social hub at the Wexford Mental Health Association’s centre in Castle St., Enniscorthy, “The Gaming Group” project has been named as the winner of the “Supporting a Healthy Community” category in the 2020 Health Service Excellence Awards.

Aimed at males over 18 years of age, “The Gaming Group” is a unique programme and was devised in a partnership model over the last two years by Occupational Therapists

