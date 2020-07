A search is continuing today for a woman who has been missing in Gorey since last Saturday afternoon.

Deirdre Redmond was last seen leaving her home at around 2pm.

She’s described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slim build, with red or dark hair.

Hundreds of volunteers have been searching each day. New images of Deirdre Redmond from CCTV footage in Gorey have been released today. Have you seen Deirdre?

