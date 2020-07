The National Public Health Emergency Team has issued new warning on Covid-19. and says the country is in a precarious position as the R rate starts to climb

One new case of the virus was reported in Co. Wexford yesterday bring to four the number of new cases in the county this week

A total of 222 people in County Wexford have now been infected by the virus since the outbreak began here in March.

