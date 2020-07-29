NO CHANGES TO SCHOOL BUS CAPACITY DUE TO COVID 19

Parents throughout Wexford with school going children travelling by bus are assured that there will be no change in capacity levels because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Bus Eireann are responsible for ensuring that all private bus operators are adhering to the new guidelines laid down by the Department of Education regarding sanitizing and seating arrangements.

Independant TD for Wexford Verona Murphy sought clarification from the Department yesterday.

She told the Morning Mix that siblings will be encouraged to sit together on the buses while students under 13 years of age will not have to wear masks.

Parents who have yet to receive refunds from last year will be reimbursed and the deadline for queries has been extended from 31st July to 4th August.

