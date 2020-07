There have been no recorded cases of Covid 19 in County Wexford for 4 days.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that the number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 218.

Nationally one further death due to the virus and 25 new cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile the figures also show that there was no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus in Wexford General Hospital last night.

