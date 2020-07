No additional cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for the past week.

The number of people who have been infected by the virus since the outbreak began in March remains at 217.

Latest figures from the HSE show two patients are now being treated as suspected cases at Wexford General Hospital. That’s an increase from one yesterday.

There are no confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

