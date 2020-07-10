No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

218 people here have been infected by the virus since the outbreak began in March. However, the National Public Health Emergency Team says there’s a “clear change” in the way Covid 19 is spreading.

Younger people are now accounting for the vast majority of cases. All 23 new cases nationally last night were people under the age of 45 while 15 cases were confirmed in people under 25 years old.

There are currently no confirmed and no suspected cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

