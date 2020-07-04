NO REGIONAL BALANCE AS ROSSLARE EUROPORT OVERLOOKED FOR DUBLIN MASTERPLAN – MURPHY

Balanced regional development when it comes to Ireland’s ports would mean less pressure on Dublin and the survival of other transport hubs.

That’s the view of Wexford TD and former head of the Irish Road Haulage Association Verona Murphy who says a €320 million euro masterplan for Dublin Port is a snub to the potential growth of Rosslare Europort.

The An Bord Pleanala decision this week comes following the confirmation of a €30 million boost from Iarnrod Eireann for Rosslare which was originally announced in February.

Deputy Murphy says Rosslare has the capacity to alleviate the workload on Dublin Port and more thought has to be put into decisions that will benefit the country as a whole:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email