Everyone in public life should follow the rules of the road, according to the RSA.

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Sinn Fein TD Pat Buckley were banned from driving in the past couple of years for drink-driving.

Its also emerged they were both on learner permits at the time.

Head of the RSA Liz O’Donnell says people don’t accept motorists who drink and drive:

