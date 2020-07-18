ONE NEW COVID CASE IN WEXFORD AS GPS WARN TEST REQUESTS UP BY 20%

One new case of Coronavirus has been recorded in County Wexford.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Wexford to 223 with 5 confirmed in the past week.

Wexford General Hospital reported no confirmed cases of Covid 19 for the 12th day last night while there is still one suspected case awaiting test results.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 tests requested by GPs is growing at a rate of nearly 20 per cent.

The Irish College of GPs says the recent spike in cases leads to the possibility of another lockdown.

There were 34 cases of the virus reported nationwide yesterday – the highest since June 13th.

Dr Nuala O’Connor, the ICGP’s lead advisor on Covid-19, says doctors are seeing a big increase in coronavirus-related calls.

