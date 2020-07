No additional cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford.

The total number of people infected here since March remains at 223.

Latest figures last night show one patient is currently being treated as a suspected case of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

Meanwhile the HSE says it’s concerned by a rise in the average number of close contacts of confirmed cases.

Its CEO Paul Reid says contact tracing staff are now having to convince people to avail of a test.

