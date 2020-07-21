One Suspected Case Of Covid 19 At Wexford General Hospital

There have been no additional cases of Covid 19 recorded in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

The total number of people infected here remains static at 223.

One patient is currently being treated as a suspected case of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital – a decease from three people yesterday.

Meanwhile the National Public Health Emergency Team says GP’s believe there’s a stigma preventing people from getting tested for Covid-19.

Clusters have now been recorded in fast-food restaurants, supermarkets, and on construction sites in the past two weeks.

