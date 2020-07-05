OVER 1,400 PROPERTIES AFFECTED BY COASTAL FLOODING IN WEXFORD SINCE 2010

At least 10,000 homes sold here in the last ten years are at risk of coastal flooding.

New research carried out on behalf of the Business Post shows more than 2.6 billion was spent on the properties.

The median price of homes sold in flood zones was 190,000 euro.

The highest proportion were in Louth and Clare while the highest volume of sales overall was in Dublin, followed by Cork.

The figures show that 1420 addresses were affected by coastal flooding in County Wexford since 2010 causing 56 million euro in damages to commercial and residential properties.

