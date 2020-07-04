PETITION LAUNCHED CALLING FOR THE FARDYSTOWN WATER SCHEME TO BE FIXED

Residents who access the Fardystown water supply from Irish Water are being asked to sign a petition asking for ongoing issues to be fixed.

The scheme which supplies water to households and businesses from Whiterock Hill in Wexford Town to parts of Kilmore Quay has caused many problems for members of the public due to the hardness of the water.

The petition has been launched by members of Sinn Fein Loch Garman who are calling on the residents to have their say on the scheme.

Local councillor Mick Roche outlines some of the complaints that households have:

