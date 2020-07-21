Plans To Transform Enniscorthy Into Landmark Tourist Destination

Wexford County Council has announced ambitious plans to transform Enniscorthy. The local authority says the town will be developed into an economic hub and a landmark tourist destination.

The plans were discussed yesterday evening at the latest monthly meeting of the Enniscorthy Municipal District.

Wexford County Council says it plans to redevelop and enhance Enniscorthy Castle with an adjoining visitor centre which will include an audio visual experience, retail and cafe facilities.

The Council’s Head of Special Projects Brian Galvin told the meeting it plans to create a car and coach park at the Turret Rocks with a cable car connection to the Castle which will transform Enniscorthy into a landmark visitor destination.

A new pedestrian bridge from the end of Slaney Street across the River Slaney and the redevelopment of Templeshannon to improve accessibility in the area is also part of the plan.

There are also proposals to redevelop 3 urban blocks within Templeshannon to facilitate new commercial and economic opportunities in the area.

