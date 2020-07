The Higher Education Minister says a Technological University for the South East is a priority for the Government.

It will be run by Waterford IT and Carlow IT. Significant progress is expected to be made on delivering it by the end of the year.

Simon Harris says it’s vital for the South East as it’s the only region in the country which has no university.

Minister Harris says an independent expert has been appointed to speed up the plans.

