PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON WEXFORD MOTORWAY OPENS

The public consultaion process on the new Oylelage to Rosslare motorway began today amid ongoing concern from property owners in the vicinity of the thirty km stretch

Many thought a preferred route had been decided upon but it appears to be back to the drawing board for any one of a possible eight routes

Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore says after nine years it is necessary to reassess the situation

Many residents effected by what was the preferred route says the inconvenience of it all seems set to continue

