PUBS COULD REMAIN CLOSED FOR LONGER AS NPHET TO MEET ON PHASE 4

Phase 4 of easing Covid-19 restrictions could be delayed beyond July 20th.

It’s understood the recent rise in cases, particularly among young people, is causing concern about a potential second wave.

Government Minister’s will meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, where it’s expected Phase 4 and the reopening of non food serving pubs will be raised.

Meanwhile A cluster of Covid-19 cases that arose from a house party in Co. Kerry’s being investigated by the Department of Health.

The detail was revealed in a letter issued to GP’s in the region.

Drinkaware CEO Sheena Horgan told South East Radio News that parents and young people need to have tough discussions about their socialising:

