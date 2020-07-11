ROSSLARE FLOOD AND EROSION PROTECTION PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT FOR €7.5 MILLION

A major boost for the South Wexford area has been announced with the Rosslare Flood and Erosion Protection Project given the green light this afternoon.

The €7.5 million scheme will help to fortify the beach and install anti flooding measures in the area.

The project will now go into the design, planning, tendering process with consultants to be appointed within the next month.

No concrete date for the start of construction has been provided as of yet.

Chair of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says it’s a positive step for Rosslare:

