A search has resumed in Gorey for a 50 year old local woman.

Deirdre Redmond was last seen leaving her home at around 2pm on Saturday but failed to return.

She’s described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slim build, with short red or dark hair.

Today’s search is expected to focus on the Ballymoney and Tara Hill areas of Gorey.

