Hundreds of people are today searching for missing Gorey woman Deirdre Redmond

Gardai, Civil Defence, the Air Corps, Coast Guard and volunteers are covering the coastline between Brittas Bay in Wicklow and south as far as Curracloe.

49 year old Deirdre Redmond from Garden City in the town, a mother of three has been missing since last Saturday.

