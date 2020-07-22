SEPTIC TANK INSPECTIONS LEAVE MUCH TO BE DESIRED

Seventy per cent of septic tanks inspected in County Wexford have failed the test
That’s according to the latest report from the EPA on Wexford County Council inspections carried out last year
It is one of the highest rates of failure in the country exceeded only Mayo Longford and Roscommon
However Wexford carried out the most inspections of any county and due to strict enforcing of measures that need to be taken the county has an eighty one per cent compliance rate following remedial works
Lack of maintenance and desludging were noted as the cause of most of the failure rates
