SEPTIC TANK INSPECTIONS LEAVE MUCH TO BE DESIRED

Seventy per cent of septic tanks inspected in County Wexford have failed the test

That’s according to the latest report from the EPA on Wexford County Council inspections carried out last year

It is one of the highest rates of failure in the country exceeded only Mayo Longford and Roscommon

However Wexford carried out the most inspections of any county and due to strict enforcing of measures that need to be taken the county has an eighty one per cent compliance rate following remedial works

Lack of maintenance and desludging were noted as the cause of most of the failure rates

