The Taoiseach has said the garda file into Barry Cowen’s drink driving charge is not quite as portrayed in the media.

It comes as the government voted down an opposition motion to have Minister Cowen answer questions in the Dáil.

Minister Cowen strongly denies that he tried to evade the garda checkpoint he was stopped at in 2016.

It’s understood the Taoiseach had no knowledge of any allegations of attempted evasion of the gardaí by Barry Cowen.

