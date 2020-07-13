Three New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford – Latest Figures

Three new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford. It’s the highest daily increase for over a month.

A total of 17 additional cases of Covid 19 were recorded nationally yesterday – three of those cases were in Co. Wexford.

221 people have now been infected by the virus here since the outbreak began in March.

Last week one new case was recorded in Co. Wexford which broke a three week run where no cases were diagnosed.

Latest figures published by the HSE last night show currently there are no confirmed and no suspected cases at Wexford General Hospital.

The hospital currently has 27 vacant general beds and 2 vacant critical care beds.

