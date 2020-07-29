WEXFORD CULTURE NIGHT PROGRAMME LAUNCHED

The national programme for Culture Night 2020 has been launched.

It will involve a hybrid of digital and physical events, taking place on Friday September 18th.

Some of the events taking place in Wexford include an Outdoor concert with Emma Rochford at Library Park in New Ross, a Virtual Sketching session from the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy as well as an online opera by the Wexford Factory Singers.

It’s the 15th edition of the event, which aims to make cultural experiences free and open to the public.

More information about events in Wexford and beyond can be found on the Culture Night website.

