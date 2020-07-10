Wexford Hotelier Calls On The Government To Reduce The VAT Rate For The Industry

The Chairman of the South East branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says the hospitality and tourism sectors across Co. Wexford face a challenging time ahead.

Colm Neville from the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy says there’s been a drop in occupancy levels, with plenty of availability in hotels and guesthouses across the region.

He’s calling on the Irish Government to reduce the VAT rate for the industry following a move in the UK this week which saw it slashed from 20% to 5%.

 

