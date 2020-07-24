Wexford Labour Councillor calls for improvement in grant aid for septic tank upgrades

Wexford Labour Party Councillor George Lawlor has asked the Council to lobby the Government to increase grant aid for septic tank owners who are being told to upgrade in compliance with water quality regulation.

Cllr Lawlor says that the majority of septic tank upgrades are in older houses which in many cases are owned by old age pensioners.

He says the current rate of grant aid is paltry and its unfair to ask pensioners to pay up to 8,000 euro.

George Lawlor says the EPA is putting pressure on the Council and in turn the Council needs to lobby on behalf of hard pressed home owners.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email