There is continuing worry amongst publicans who don’t serve food as to how they are going to operate following reopening on July 20th

A number of measures are going to have to introduced but so far not enough clarity is coming from government

That’s the view of Wexford publican Liam Sinnott and a member of the National Executive Council of the VFI

He is calling on Wexford’s TDs to make representation for the sector at national level

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email