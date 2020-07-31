WEXFORD WOMAN WINS NATIONAL BAKING AWARD FOR SALTED CARAMEL BANANA MUFFINS

While many of us turned our hands to baking over the lockdown period, it certainly proved to be a productive time for one Wexford woman.

20 year old Niamh Goodison from Wexford Town has been named as one of Ireland’s best banana bread makers in a recent nationwide competition.

Niamh’s recipe, Salted Caramel Banana Muffins was chosen as the winner of the Best Vegan category.

The primary teaching student says home baking was one of the activities her family enjoyed the most as a group during lockdown.

