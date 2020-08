Two neighbours from Adamstown traveled all the way to Derry for the funeral of John Hume.

Ned Furlong and John Moore left home at 4.30 yesterday morning arriving in Derry early and got a good vantage point outside Saint Eugene’s Cathedral for the duration of the funeral mass.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Ned said he was moved to attend given the sacrifices Mr Hume made in the interests of peace in Ireland.

