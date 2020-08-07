44 YOUNG PEOPLE WAITING FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES IN NORTH WEXFORD

Concern has been raised about the number of children and young people awaiting mental health services in North Wexford.

The issue has been brought up in the Dail by Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen after it emerged forty four children in the area were waiting on such services.

Wexford CAHMS made the move to the newly opened Arden House in May after years of campaigning by groups such as the Wexford Mental Health Warriors.

Deputy Mythen says stress is a major issue now among young people.

