ANOTHER INCREASE IN COVID CASES IN WEXFORD

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says it’s “impossible” to know when Covid 19 outbreaks in the midlands will be brought under control.

174 new cases were confirmed last night, the highest daily increase since May.

Most of them were in Kildare, which is under lockdown along with Laois and Offaly for the next two weeks.

Wexford has seen another increase in Covid 19 cases according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health have included Wexford in a group of 13 counties which saw at least 1 case announced yesterday with updated figures to be published later.

It would mean that Wexford has seen an increase of at least 20 cases since Wednesday.

There are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus at Wexford General Hospital however 5 suspected cases are awaiting test results with one person in the ICU.

