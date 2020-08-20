ASKAMORE/KILRUSH BECOMES 2ND CLUB TO SUSPEND ACTIVITIES

A 2nd GAA club in the county has suspended all Gaelic games activities until further notice.

In a social media post last night, the Askamore Kilrush club posted that all activities would be ceased for the foreseeable future.

In an update this afternoon, the club say a number of adult players at the club have been exposed to an infection and they won’t know the full extent of the situation until all of those players are tested.

The club have also asked members to be extra vigilant over the coming days.

Earlier this week, Ferns St Aidans also suspended activities before the government introduced further restrictions on sporting events.

