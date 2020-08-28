CABINET WILL NOT CONSIDER LEGISLATION ON HOUSE PARTIES TODAY – REPORTS

It’s also looks like the Cabinet will not be considering legislation today that would give Gardaí powers to enter a home where more than six people are visiting.

As it stands, events, parties or gatherings of more than six people indoors or 15 people outdoors are not allowed.

A report in the Irish Times suggested that the government would make it an offence to organise or attend a gathering in a private house with more than six visitors either indoors or outdoors.

According to national media this afternoon the idea has been shelved for now but the Cabinet continues to worry about the impact of social gatherings in houses.

Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says the proposal would be unenforceable and unacceptable:

