Up to 15 employees at Cois Na Habhain Camolin, North Wexford have been sent home and the premises closed as a precaution against Covid 19.

It has emerged that a part time employee was on the premises for 4 hours last week and has since tested positive.

Proprietor of Cois Na Habhain Michael Nolan says all necessary precautions were taken with all employees wearing PPE equipment.

The part time employee was not in contact with customers.

