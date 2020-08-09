CAR PARKS CLOSED AT CURRACLOE AND DUNCANNON TO DISCOURAGE OVERCROWDING ON THE BEACH

Wexford County Council are once again asking the public to stay away from the main beaches in the county today if possible.

There were reports of major overcrowding at both Curracloe and Duncannon yesterday which forced the closure of the car park at Duncannon.

The car parks at Duncannon, Curracloe and the Raven are already closed this afternoon but access to the beaches will be maintained and both are still open.

With cases on the rise in the county, Council officials are reminding the public that other smaller beaches are available and are advising you go at off peak times.

