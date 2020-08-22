CASES CONTINUE TO RISE IN WEXFORD AS TOTAL NOW STANDS AT 259

News Desk News

There have now been 259 cases of Coronavirus recorded in County Wexford since the outbreak began.

There was a confirmation of 6 new cases on Friday with Wexford named in a group of 9 counties sharing 15 cases between them in the Department of Health’s statement last night.

It means there’s been an increase in at least 12 cases since this day last week.

A resident of the Kerlogue Nursing Home in Wexford town has died of the virus with the home confirming in a statement that not all residents have had their test results returned since Tuesday.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital however 4 suspected cases are awaiting test results.

Meanwhile Wexford Youths football club have suspended their 2 games this weekend as a player has been deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus.

More News