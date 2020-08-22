CASES CONTINUE TO RISE IN WEXFORD AS TOTAL NOW STANDS AT 259

There have now been 259 cases of Coronavirus recorded in County Wexford since the outbreak began.

There was a confirmation of 6 new cases on Friday with Wexford named in a group of 9 counties sharing 15 cases between them in the Department of Health’s statement last night.

It means there’s been an increase in at least 12 cases since this day last week.

A resident of the Kerlogue Nursing Home in Wexford town has died of the virus with the home confirming in a statement that not all residents have had their test results returned since Tuesday.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital however 4 suspected cases are awaiting test results.

Meanwhile Wexford Youths football club have suspended their 2 games this weekend as a player has been deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus.

