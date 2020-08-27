COMMERCIAL VACANCY DROPS IN WEXFORD BUT “TOO EARLY TO SAY” ABOUT COVID IMPACT

The commercial vacancy rate in County Wexford decreased slightly to just over 10% in June 2020 compared with the same time last year.

Its lower that the national average which stands at 13.5%.

Vacancy rates increased in 19 counties, with only three counties registering a decrease.

New Ross is the town in Wexford with the highest commercial vacancy rate 22.1%, while Gorey was the town with the lowest rate 8.4%.

The figures were compiled by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services who say it’s too early to tell the impact that Covid 19 will have on vacancy rates going forward.

