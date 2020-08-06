COMMUNITY LEADERS APPEAL FOR CALM AFTER 11 NEW COVID CASES IN WEXFORD

There is concern across County Wexford today with the the county recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Eleven cases were confirmed here yesterday, the highest number for any county in the country.

The situation has led to calls by public representatives and community leaders in Wexford for strict adherence to the guidelines.

While speculation is rife as to the location of the cases, the chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says the HSE is taking all necessary action in dealing with the situation.

Most of the new Coronavirus cases in Wexford are people who are under forty five years of age.

Independent TD Verona Murphy is appealing for calm as the new cases are not hospitalised.

