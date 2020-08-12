CONCERN RAISED ABOUT GOVERNMENT’S LATEST APPRENTICESHIP SCHEME

Concern has been raised about the lack of information on apprenticeships.

It comes as the government announces a new scheme whereby employers will be given a payment of three thousand euro if they hire an apprentice.

The new financial incentive scheme will be available for business owners who have registered a new apprentice between March and the end of the year.

Over 18,000 people are currently doing apprenticeships and the government wants to increase that number across a range of sectors.

Wexford career guidance counsellor Seamus Whitney told the Morning Mix that information for apprentices is very scant.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email