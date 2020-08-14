CONSUMERS HAVE TO REALISE THE TRUE COST OF CHEAP FOOD IN IRELAND – EXPERT

Consumers are being asked to consider the cost of producing food in Ireland.

The subject has some to the fore as a result of issues around low wages paid to meat factory workers and poor prices being paid to farmers for livestock.

It’s been reported that many factory workers do not receive sick pay if they cannot attend work which leads to workers going into a meat plant even if they are unwell.

This is thought to have been one of the causes of the Coronavirus clusters in Kildare and Offaly.

Margaret Donnelly editor with the Farming Independent told the Morning Mix that consumers need to realise good food comes with a cost:

