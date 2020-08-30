COUNCIL SAY OFFENDING SIGN WILL BE REMOVED AFTER GOING VIRAL

Wexford County Council say a mistranslated sign that gained notoriety over the weekend has now been removed.

A notice was erected near the Irish National Herigage Park in Ferrycarrig warning that a footpath was coming to an end in 40 metres.

However, instead of the Irish translation of the phrase which would accompany it, the sign just read “As Gaelige”, the Irish for “In Irish”.

A tweet of the offending sign went viral yesterday with some finding the funny side while Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne called it “poor form”.

Communications officer with the council David Minogue says a the sign will be replaced and that sometimes mistakes are made:

