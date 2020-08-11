COVID 19 CONFIRMED AT WEXFORD FOOD COMPANY

A staff member at a well known Wexford town food company has tested positive for Covid 19.

In a statement online Scallan Foods confirmed a Sales Representative, who mostly works outside of its offices, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The HSE says following its assesment at Scallans in the Whitemill Industrial Estate, there is no risk to staff or customers.

All close contacts were identified immediately and sent home to self isolate and thier results came back negative yesterday

Gillian Moody General Manager at Scallans Foods says the case was a surprise to all concerned

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email